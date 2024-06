The Big 3: Primaries Tomorrow, Heat Wave, and US Open.



6AM: The Big 3, What’s Trending, and ICYMI Featuring Amusement Park Ride Gone Wrong, Mouse Jigglers, and Another Hard Foul on Caitlin Clark.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, Bob Good, Brian Kilmeade, Biden Fundraiser, and Listener Calls.



8AM: John McGuire, Listener Calls, Our Beef With Papa John’s, Plug Away Monday, Shooting in Detroit, and Fat Shaming in Books.