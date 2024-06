The Big 3: Ward IV Primary Results, 5th District Primary, and Julian Assange Plea Deal.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, What’s Trending, 15th Anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Death, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Bob Good, Listener Calls, Chris Faraldi, and McDonald’s New $5 Value Meal.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Diver Finds Wedding Ring in Lake Anna, Surgeon General Warns of New Public Health Crisis, and Listener Calls.