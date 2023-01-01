The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Biden/Trump Debate, Arrest is Garfield Street Murder, and SCOTUS Abortion Ruling Leaked.
6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, What’s Trending, and Man Gives Cop Middle Finger Lawsuit.
7AM: Ryan Schmelz, Listener Calls, Will The Candidates Be On Drugs Tonight, and It’s A Good Thing For Kids to Be Bored.
8AM: Why Are People Watching The Debate Tonight, Who Trump’s Potential VP Pick Could Be, Listener Calls, Learn Something New Featuring Robots Being Fitted With Human Skin, 70s Albums You Should Have on Vinyl, You Have 60k Miles of Blood Vessels in Your Body, Companies Posting Fake Jobs Online, and More Listener Calls.
The Big 3: Biden/Trump Debate, Arrest is Garfield Street Murder, and SCOTUS Abortion Ruling Leaked.