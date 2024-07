The Big 3: Latest on President Biden, Lynchburg City Council Special Meeting, and Lynchburg City School Board Meeting.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Lynchburg City Council Drama, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Cameron Craddock Howe, Nick Kessler, and City Council Special Meeting.



8AM: More Drama at Lynchburg City Council Meeting and Krissy’s Bridezilla Story.