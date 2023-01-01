The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Latest on Trump Assassination Attempt, President Biden Tests Positive for Covid, and Lynchburg Gynecology Closing.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Pepper the Pottymouth Parrot, and Shannon Sauders.



8AM: Bob Good, Misjuns Lawsuit Dismissed, Learn Something New Featuring Brain Rot, Llamas Might Hold Cure HIV, and Bird Fun Facts, and a Weird Text Message.