The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Lynchburg City School Board Votes For $50M Sandusky Elementary Rebuild, Kimberly Cheatle Resigns, and Animal Hoarder Arrested.



6AM: The Big 3, Ryan Schmelz, Listener Calls, Butler Police Body Cam Video, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Christian DePaul, Brandon Farmer, and Lynchburg City School Board Vote.



8AM: Rise of Cocaine Sharks, Lynchburg Police Department Chief Animal Warden Ryan Ball, Building Our Future, and Lynchburg Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi.