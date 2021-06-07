The Morningline: FULL SHOW

Mari, Brian, and Anthony are back after a 3 day weekend on this Tuesday edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Miami Building Collapse, Fatal Bedford Shooting, and Joey Chestnut.

6AM: The Big 3, and Would You Rather: Watch the National Spelling Bee or the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

7AM: Drive By Shootings in Lynchburg, Bedford Shooting, Fatal Car Crash, Swim Cap Ban at The Olympics, Dr. Thomas Epps.

8AM: Mike Mayo, Update on James Corden Story from last week, Bev Nyden, and the Hottest Story of the Day!