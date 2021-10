The Big 3: Youngkin, Spending Bill, Andrew Cuomo Charged.

6AM: The Big 3, Illegal Immigrants Getting Paid, Celebrate, and Dr. Elena Black.

7AM: Matthew Holbrook, Squid Game Costumes Not Allowed In Schools, Virginia Governor’s Race, PETA Against Bullpen.

8AM: Karl Miller, Kentucky High School Homecoming Disaster, and The Friday Five!