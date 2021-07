Mari, Brian, and Anthony are back for another Wednesday edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Biden’s Door To Door Vaccines, Kelvin Edwards Sues Liberty, Sinkhole in Lynchburg.

6AM: The Big 3, Rachel Nichols, Shoplifting Gone Wild, and Celebrate.

7AM: McAuliffe Thinks Voting Is Hard, Best Dive Bars in Lynchburg, Best Headline of the Day, Georgetown Students Hate America.

8AM: Lynchburg City Councilman Chris Faraldi, Marijuana in Lynchburg, and a New Odd World Record.