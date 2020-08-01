Mari, Brian, and Anthony are back for another edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Building Collapses in Miami, Virginia’s Federal Relief Funding, Supreme Court Ruling.

6AM: The Big 3, The UK Banning Junk Food Advertising, Are You Watching It Segment, Warning Signs About Dams In North Carolina.

7AM: Biden’s Gun Comments, Tim Mitchell, Head of Water Resources at the Pedlar Reservoir, and the Redneck Rave.

8AM: Wayne Rash of the Lynchburg Amateur Radio Club joins to promote their upcoming Field Day and talking to anyone in the world, Vickie Runk talks about Light Up The Lawn, Our Building Our Future Segment featuring Nathan Strock.