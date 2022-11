NFL Writer for The Sporting News Vinnie Iyer joins the Sportsline to talk about the NFL throughout the season. Iyer talks about the Monday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and Commanders, and how her believes that the Eagles will go undefeated throughout the regular season. Iyer talks about how Jeff Saturday coached like a regular guy, just putting their most talented players in positions to succeed. Plus, how the seats around the league are getting hot for some high profile jobs.