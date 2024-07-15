The Sportsline: 07-15-2024

DC is joined by guest host Dave Walls of ABC13!

We learned a little about Dave from his love of radio to being an Eagles fan to the excitement of baseball this year. They discussed today’s headlines including Wimbledon, soccer, NASCAR, golf, and more.

DC and Dave were joined by new head football coach for Brookville Mark Lineburg who talked about returning as a coach after being an admin for so long. He talked about the ’96 season for Brookville, building an all-star coaching team, and how coaching today is different than it used to be.

They wrapped up the condensed program with a little Monday Mouuuurning