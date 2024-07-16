The Sportsline: 07/16/2024

Liberty Flames Broadcaster Jamie Hall joined The Sportsline to talk all the day’s headlines with DC!

Liberty University Athletic Director Ian McCaw joined DC and Jamie to talk about acquiring new Liberty Flames baseball coach Bradley LeCroy. McCaw shared how he is able to entice coaches to come over to LU and using the transfer portal correctly

Retired Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster dropped by the program to talk about his continuing work with the Hokies and his weekly show “Foster and Friends”. He talked about working alongside UVA guy Mac McDonald and some of the guests they have featured on the program. He gave his take on the upcoming football season for The Hokies and the expanded college football playoffs

Dr. Ben Ferry with Collaborative Health Partners dropped by the show for the Injury Report. He discussed the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr’s stress reaction in his right femur, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott wearing a boot while fishing, Lionel Messi’s ankle sprain, and tendonitis (because, video games!)