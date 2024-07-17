The Sportsline: 07/17/2024

Liberty Flames Broadcaster Jamie Hall joins Dennis Carter for a second straight night to hang out and talk all the headlines!
They talk about the Open Championship which starts Thursday and whether or not Rory McIlroy will finally break his Major Championship draught.
Finally, Mark Garrow from Performance Racing Network, joined the show to break down this weekend’s Brickyard 400 in NASCAR’s return to Indianapolis!
