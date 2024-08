Rich and Dennis are back for another week of good sports!



They talk headlines from over the weekend as well as Rich’s issue with Olympics being spoiled as well as what’s going on in NFL Training Camps, 3M Championship, MLB Trade Deadline, and more.



Chuck Culpepper from the Washington Post joins the show to talk about the Paris Olympics LIVE from Paris, France!



And of course, it wouldn’t be a Monday without Monday Mourning!