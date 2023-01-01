The Sportsline: 07/31/2024

RR & DC break down the preseason ACC media poll on this hump dayyyyy. Are we disappointed in the rankings for the Hokies and the Hoos? And Rich jokes about tuning out for an Olympics update

Danville native Johnny Newman, a former Richmond Spider and Cleveland Cavalier, joined the program to break down Olympics basketball

Collaborative Health Partner’s Dr. Ben Ferry dropped by the studio for this week’s “Injury Report” on offering sports physicals. He talks about what’s involved in sports physicals and why they are important. They also discussed Colin Jost’s injured toes, Stephen Nedoroscik (‘Pommel Horse Guy’) and his glasses, and Simone Biles’ calf injury

ACC Columnist for Saturday Road Brett Friedlander gives his take on this year’s preseason ACC media poll & ACC Media Days. He also talked about his favorite Olympic events including women’s rugby and BMX

More news & headlines including Jackson Holliday’s grand slam, baseball fans, Bears WR D.J. Moore’s contract extension, and ended the show with your texts