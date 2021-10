In this Free-For-All Friday DC & RR talk mostly Virginia Tech-Notre Dame. Virginia Tech Analyst Mike Burnop previews the matchup and the availability of the ACC Network on local cable (tune in on 105.9 FM for the game!). Former ND player, Super Bowl champ, & current ND analyst shares his thoughts on a down year for the Irish. Rich & Dennis make their picks, The Historian joins the program, and Last Call wrap up this Friday program