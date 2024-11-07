The Sportsline: 7/11/2024

It’s been a busy week on The Sportsline but RR and DC have returned to the main studio for this one!

They recap their experience with this week’s Dennis Carter Student Athlete Scholarship show and their time spent at The Omni Homestead in Hot Springs

In an extended edition of Collaborative Health Partner’s “Injury Report” Dr. Susannah Lichtenstein talked all about stress fractures including common causes, preventative measures, how they are different from shin splints, and how to treat them

Phil Kornblut – SportsTalk South Carolina took time out of his vacation just to talk to us. He talked SEC football, media days, and how Clemson is looking this year

And new assistant football coach for Brookville High School Bob Christmas shared how his love for the sport and being on the sidelines brought him back to the job and his history competing against returning head coach Dr. Mark Lineburg