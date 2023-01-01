The Sportsline: 7/24/2024

It’s Hump DAYYYYYYY
Headlines as RR struggles with the studio equipment: US Men’s soccer, Open Championship, politics??, and NFL
Live from ACC Media Days: Virginia Sports Hall of Famer David Teel with Richmond-Times Dispatch talked Jim Phillips on Florida State & Clemson, Brent Pry’s statements & Virginia Tech’s schedule, UVA’s quarterback situation, Tony Elliott’s job security, and a look-ahead to the last day
UVA Sports reporter for The Charlottesville Daily Progress Greg Madia live from ACC Media Days on doing the whole tour of duty (four days!), Miami’s QB, and a closer look at the Cavaliers’ future
Gary Gramling of The Athletic talks NFL: 49ers, Shanahan’s offer to Bill Belichick, RR’s Jets, Aaron Rodgers’ trip to Egypt, and NFL Training Camp 2024