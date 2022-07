We had a great line-up on a JoJo Pizza Wednesday but we lost the Gary Player interview so we play “Who’s A Dumbass,” to determine who you believe is the culprit. We read a lot of text and The Biscuit seemed to be the fan decision but did he actually make it disappear? We also talked with Steve Sands about The Open at The Old Course and what he thinks will go down in St. Andrews. We also touched base with Jacob Mast of Poplar Grove.