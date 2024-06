Fridays on The Sportsline are always a blast, as the world’s finest Sportsline Historian (Wes May) stops by for his signature segment to reminisce on funny past moments in sports and WLNI history, then Last Call sends us out to the weekend in style, as out-of-context sound bites from the week are replayed, including Ahmad Hawkins, Luther Maddy, and hosts Rich Roth and Dennis Carter.