On this trip down memory lane, The Sportsline Historian (Wes May) joins us for a special in-studio appearance of his segment, looking back at into the vault of good times and past glory to describe infamous moments in sports and the show, including the B.O.G. (buy out Gillen) fund’s beginnings, Jameis Winston telling girls to quiet, and the “Biscuit” saying he was ready, but not now.