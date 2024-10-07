The Sportsline LIVE from The Omni Homestead 7/10/24

RR and DC went live from “America’s First Resort” – The Omni Homestead!

Thanks to their donations to M4K Lynchburg last year, “Tattoo” Bruce and his Jacob won a getaway to The Homestead to learn from pro Mark Fry, play some golf on both courses, and stay overnight in the newly renovated resort

Mark Spadoni, Director of Recreation, talked about the importance of reintroducing people to the resort, having something for everyone, and the renovations with the goal of returning the property to its past glory

Mark Fry, Head Golf Pro for The Homestead, talked about coaching, the course, and shared his Sam Snead story. Later he also talked about the history of the Homestead and bringing the old into new. He talked about upcoming events including the 2025 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur and their need for A LOT of volunteers. He also shared their commitment to kids, giving out scholarships, and the importance of golf lessons.

Fly Fishing Guide & Outdoor Activities Supervisor, Nan Matthews, talked about the difference between fishing and fly fishing and how to get started if you’re interested in a new outdoor venture. She also shared the importance of supporting veterans and getting kids outside “Tattoo” Bruce told us about his iconic Sportsline tattoo, and talked about sharing this experience with his son Jacob, the beauty of the architecture at The Homestead, and how grateful he is to the opportunity to place both The Old Course and The Cascades at the