On this Friday edition of The Sportsline, CBS Sports’ Clark Kellogg drops by to give his thoughts on who are the top teams in the NCAA this season and why the ACC isn’t as bad as it’s being perceived nationally, Dave Glenn previewed the weekend in area hoops, the Historian looks back on fun times in the archives, and Last Call features questionable and out-of-context sound from the week + we unveil and break down new Sportsline Sportsbook odds.