On this Hump Day edition of The Sportsline, PRN’s Doug Rice stops by to talk NASCAR at the halfway point in the season, Gary Gramling of The Athletic on the latest developments from the NFL offseason, Geoff Redgrave joins to share his thoughts on the golf from the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, and Dr. Ben Ferry for a new edition of the Injury Report to discuss medical problems with sport’s top stars.