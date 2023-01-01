The Sportsline, with Gary Player, Kenny Rice, David Teel, Geoff Redgrave, and Kevin Wilmouth

On this golf-heavy Thursday edition of The Sportsline, brought to you by Crosswhite Athletic Club, PGA Tour legend Gary Player stops by to discuss his experience playing in the PGA Championship, Kenny Rice of NBC Sports previews this weekend’s Preakness Stakes, David Teel recaps the ACC meetings and provides insight on the biggest topics of conversations there, and LOTL regulars Geoff Redgrave and Kevin Wilmouth updated us on the PGA Championship and the playing conditions at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.