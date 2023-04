On the Friday before Easter edition of The Sportsline, Virginia native and former PGA Tour pro Robert Wrenn joins us to talk about his time playing in the Masters and what it was like to play with Jack Nicklaus, Locally on the Links regulars Geoff Redgrave and Kevin Wilmouth give their takes on top storylines around the 2023 Masters, Wes is the Historian, and Last Call take us home + the Student Athlete Spotlight on Marigrace McClendon.