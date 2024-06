On this Hump Day edition of The Sportsline, OutKick’s Alejandro Avila joins us to discuss the passing of basketball legend Jerry West and preview game three of the NBA Finals, Whit Watson of NBC and Westwood One previews challenging conditions for the U.S. Open, Marty Chandler of London Downs stops by Kidd’s Service’s Locally on the Links to talk dry weather’s impact on golf, and Dr. Mark Rolfs of Collaborative Health talks baseball injuries for youth players and how to avoid serious issues.