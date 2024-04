On this Tuesday edition of The Sportsline, a pair of OutKick personalities join us; Trey Wallace recaps the men’s national championship game in basketball that saw UConn repeat, and Dan Zaksheske discusses his viral question to Dawn Staley + the future of women’s sports, and also Curtis Strange looks ahead to the Masters and what fans can expect from stars Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods.