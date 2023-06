On this Wednesday edition of The Sportsline, Golf Channel’s Whit Watson joins the show to recap the Canadian Open, preview the U.S. Open, and give his thoughts on the sudden PGA-LIV merger, Dr. Ben Ferry of Liberty Mountain Medical Group drops by in-studio for another edition of the Injury Report, and new Hall of Famer Jerry Ratcliffe previews UVA baseball in Omaha + a new contest based on the golf merger.