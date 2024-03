On this Hump Day edition of The Sportsline, UVA insider Jerry Ratcliffe joins us to share his perspective on the difficult end of the season for Virginia men’s basketball, Hokies Hall of Famer Mike Burnop talks NIT win in round one and ramping up for Spring football, and Marty Chandler of London Downs stops by for Locally on the Links to talk Scheffler, Tiger, and tips for playing in the wind.