On this Friday, month-ending edition of The Sportsline, UVA’s Jerry Ratcliffe joins us to recap the Cavaliers winning game one of the NCAA baseball regionals, Travis Beazley discusses a huge, tournament opening upset for the Lynchburg Hornets over #1 seed Endicott, JF’s Scott Zaring shares thoughts on an incredible Jefferson Forest soccer season, and we go out in style with the Historian and Last Call.