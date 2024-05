On this Friday, pre-Memorial Day weekend edition of The Sportsline, former NASCAR driver and current analyst for NBC Sports, Kyle Petty joins us to discuss the Stenhouse-Busch fallout and what to expect at the Cup Series crown jewel Coca-Cola 600, Brett Friedlander updates us on the ACC baseball tournament and provides perspective on a college sports changing settlement by the NCAA, and the Historian and Last Call round out another memorable go-home show.