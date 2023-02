On this Friday edition of The Sportsline, Mike Barber of the Richmond Times Dispatch made his long-awaited return as he talked big rivalry games this weekend in UVA-VT and UNC-Duke, ‘Hootie’ Ratcliffe stops by to give Virginia’s perspective on the game and the Cavaliers keys to victory, and Mark Berman of the Roanoke Times breaks down Tech’s perspective and tells us what it was like to break the news to Corey Moore on entering the Hall of Fame + Historian and Last Call.