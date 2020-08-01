The Sportsline with Special Guest including Hokies’ Analyst Mike Burnop, Flames Analyst Joe Jauch, Demon Deacon Digest’s Les Johns, and Monday Mourning.

The week kicks off with a bang as we talk going back to college and the most misleading class titles. Hokies’ football analyst and Hall of Famer Mike Burnop talks about the new QB1 and the changing rules of college football camps causing early season woes. ESPN and Flames analyst Joe Jauch joins to talk about the new QB1 following today’s announcement. Les Johns of Demon Deacon Digest talks about how the Deacons will handle their QB situation with the indefinite absence of veteran leader Sam Hartman. Plus, the Monday staple Monday Mourning.