The Sportsline with Special Guests including Bill Bender, Grant Basile, Mark Schofield, and Dr. Ben Ferry!

M4K is underway and RR is back up to his shenanigans, Drew has now pledged if he raises 15k he will wax his entire body! We connect with Bill Bender of the Sporting News to talk about how the Flames might end up in a New Years Six Bowl Game. Grant Basile of the VT Mens Basketball team talks on his decision to come to Blacksburg. Mark Schofield talks about the latest news with the Commanders and the possibility that Snyder sells his majority stake. Plus, Dr. Ben Ferry for the Liberty Mountain Medical Group’s Injury Report.