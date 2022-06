The Sportsline welcomed back the class of the show with naming the winner of the new nickname contest for Phil Mickelson. Bob Harig joins the show to talk about the threat to the PGA that is the LIV Invitational Series. David Cunningham joins to talk about the Hokies heading into the program’s first ever hosted Super Regional. Plus Eddie Ranuska talks about the great season for E.C. Glass Lax.