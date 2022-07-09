The Sportsline with Special Guests including Brandon Marcello, Dr. Ben Ferry, and Jay Busbee.

Welcome to our pizza day menu brought to you by JOJO Pizza and Grill. We talk a lot of football both in the professional and collegiate ranks. Brandon Marcello of 24/7 Sports talks about week one of the CFB Season and what he learned from some of the powerhouses. Dr. Ben Ferry joins us for our newest segment the Injury Report brought to you by Liberty Mountain Medical Group. Plus, we catch up with our friend and yahoo sports writer, Jay Busbee, on some interesting headlines in Week One of the NFL season.