No DC on this episode but producer Drew Gentry steps in to try and fill his shoes. Ian Eagle stops by to break down how we got to this point of the Final Four. Daron Vaught talks about Duke and what they’ve done to get here in Coach K’s last ride. C.L. Brown joins us live from New Orleans and talks about why the Heels will be playing in the National Title Game. The Historian takes us down memory lane + last call with Joe Theismann, John Feinstein, David Glenn and Rich.