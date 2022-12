We continue our last second push to get Drew to his $15,000 goal for the Kids with the LG Flint Crew. We talk about the who will fill the head coaching role for the Liberty Flames with the News and Advances Damien Sordelett. The Liberty Mountain Medical Group’s Dr. Ben Ferry joins for our weekly injury report. Hokies Sophomore Guard and Commonwealth NIL Signee Sean Pedulla talks about some inside secrets to the program.