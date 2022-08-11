The Sportsline with Special Guests including David Teel, M4K Crew, Adam Kilgore, Doug Rice and Kevin Wilmouth for LOTL.

Still no RR on this show as he’s been out of town! Dennis, Derek, and Drew hold down the fort as we have a packed show talking with David Teel on how the UVA and Virginia Tech both figure out ways to lose. The Mustaches for Kids Crew stops by to talk about a successful week one. Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post’s talks on the potential sale of the Washington Commanders. Doug Rice talks about the NASCAR finale which led to Joey Logano taking home the championship. Plus, Beacon Credit Union’s Locally on the Links with Kevin Wilmouth.