No DC but Larry Legend returns to the Co-host seat across from Rich. Rich actively tries to conform Larry to not liking the MFER after his most recent comments. They talk all things Hokies’ Baseball after 2 Super Regional Collapses in Blacksburg with David Teel. Ben Golliver gives insight to the NBA Finals ahead of Game 5 in San Francisco. Patrick McDonald also weighs in on Phil’s most recent comments and gives his prediction to the US Open. Plus the guys mourn a few different subjects.