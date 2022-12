Rich Roth and Dennis Carter hit the scene to push for Drew to hit his $15,000 goal. Donna Andrews talks about the M4K drive and Pine Needles this time of year. Hall of Fame writer David Teel, breaks down the state of the transfer portal now that Brennan Armstrong is in it. Kubota’s Zach Jones tells you what is going on off of Route 29. Plus, Drew drops a bombshell on his way out the door.