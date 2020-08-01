The Sportsline with Special Guests including Hokie Great Jake Grove, and PRN’s Doug Rice.

The Washington Commanders are letting fans vote on the newest rendition of the “Hail to the Redskins” but we weren’t satisfied with our options so we let our listeners come up with their own new stanzas and they didn’t disappoint. Former NFL and Hokie Center Jake Grove joined to talk about his first training camp and its’ hazing. Performance Racing Network VP Doug Rice talks about how the NASCAR season shouldn’t be heading to the Road Course in Indy but is a tactic like parenting. Plus, CASA’s Kelli Diaz and Rex Hammond talk about what it means to be a CASA.