A great weekend in Lynchburg as Liberty knocked off BYU completing a vision of the school’s founding. Joe Jauch talks about what is making the Flames such a problem for opponents this season and how the bye is coming at the right time. Peter Burns of the SEC Network talks how Rocky Top is the best story of the college football season. We mourn some of the weekends events, and highlight the Play it Again Sports Student Athlete Spotlight, Appomattox County’s Trey Shrock.