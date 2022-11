We tee it high and let it fly on the Sportsline talking about our M4K giveaway with Kelly Miller of the President of Pine Needles. Kelly Miller talks about the history of Pine Needles and their donation of the trip. The M4K crew is joined by the Jubilee Family Development Center and Lynchburg Ready Mix and how the charity drive impacts all of the children’s charities in Lynchburg. Joe Theismann talks about the Commanders QB situation and others around the league.