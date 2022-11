DC took the day off but Longtime host Larry Legend steps into the batters box to swing off the old dust with RR. VT Radio Color Analyst Mike Burnop talks the Hokies dousing the Flames in Lynchburg. We talk with Damien Sordelett of the News & Advance on the success of these season for Liberty despite falling in two consecutive double-digit favorite games. Plus we talk M4K and the sportsline parody contest bracket!