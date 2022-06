The Browns could be in trouble with their new franchise Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s looming decision so we held a contest on how Cleveland should apologize to Baker in hopes to save their season. Nate Davis weighs in on how Cleveland and Baker should handle themselves like adults. Mike Burnop talks about how the Hokies and ACC benefitted from the new format change. Plus, Geoff Redgrave of Wintergreen Resort joins for Locally on the Links and what’s happening at the resort.