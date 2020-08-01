The Sportsline with Special Guests including Mike Niziolek of The Roanoke Times, Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Greg Madia of The Charlottesville Daily Progress.

It was Coastal Chaos at the ACC Kickoff and we dove deep into the Commonwealth teams parading out their new head coaches. Mike Niziolek of the Roanoke Times weighs in on the state of the Hokies and how Coach Pry presented himself to the national media. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch talks the overall state of the ACC and how he appreciated Jim Phillips handling of the harsh media. Greg Madia of the Charlottesville Daily Progress elaborates on the upcoming season for Coach Elliott and the Hoos but also talks about how they have improved in areas that many may not notice.