The Sportsline with Special Guests including Paul Carcaterra and Bud Foster, plus LOTL with Marty Chandler.

The Sportsline dives into both of the biggest games in the commonwealth. Legendary Defensive Coordinator and founder of the Virginia Tech Lunch Pail, Bud Foster talks his favorite memories in the WVU Rivalry along with his thoughts on the game this evening. ESPN Sideline Reporter Paul Carcaterra breaks down his alma mater’s early season success and how the matchup with the UVA Cavaliers. Plus, London Downs Marty Chandler joins the Sportsline to talk about the Presidents Cup as part of Locally on the Links.